Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 42a
Chapter 20, Problem 42a

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
Have one person blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors as though they were genotypes.

1
Determine the starting frequency of each candy color in the combined mound. This represents the allele frequencies in the population. For example, if there are red, blue, and green candies, calculate the proportion of each color in the total mound.
Divide the mound into two equal piles ('male' and 'female') while ensuring that the frequency of each color (allele) remains the same in both piles. This step simulates maintaining allele frequencies in a population.
Blindly draw one candy from the 'male' pile and one candy from the 'female' pile. This simulates the random combination of alleles during fertilization.
Record the colors of the two candies drawn as though they represent a genotype. For example, if a red candy is drawn from the 'male' pile and a blue candy from the 'female' pile, the resulting genotype would be 'red-blue.'
Repeat the process multiple times to observe the distribution of genotypes. This step helps illustrate the concept of random mating and the resulting genetic variation in a population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a particular trait. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable expression of that genotype, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. In this context, the colors of the candies represent different genotypes, which will be recorded to analyze genetic variation.
Allele Frequencies

Allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all allele copies in a population. In this exercise, maintaining the same frequencies of each candy color (allele) in both piles ensures that the genetic representation remains consistent. This concept is crucial for understanding how traits are inherited and how genetic diversity is maintained.
Random Sampling

Random sampling is a technique used to select individuals from a population in such a way that each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. In this scenario, drawing candies blindly from the male and female piles simulates random mating, which is essential for studying genetic outcomes and ensuring that the results are unbiased and representative of the overall population.
