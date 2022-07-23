Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'

If both colors drawn are yellow, eat the candies! If the two colors are any other combination, including yellow with any other color, put the candies back into their respective piles.