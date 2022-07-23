Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 42b
Chapter 20, Problem 42b

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
If both colors drawn are yellow, eat the candies! If the two colors are any other combination, including yellow with any other color, put the candies back into their respective piles.

Step 1: Start by determining the total number of candies for each color in the mound. Record the starting frequency of each color (e.g., yellow, red, etc.).
Step 2: Divide the candies into two piles ('male' and 'female') such that the frequency of each color is the same in both piles. For example, if there are 10 yellow candies, each pile should have 5 yellow candies.
Step 3: Randomly draw two candies from the piles. Note the colors of the candies drawn.
Step 4: If both candies drawn are yellow, eat the candies. If the candies are of any other combination (e.g., yellow and red, or red and red), return the candies to their respective piles.
Step 5: Repeat the process as needed, ensuring that the piles maintain equal frequencies of each color throughout the procedure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Frequencies

Genetic frequencies refer to the proportion of different alleles or phenotypes in a population. In this context, it is crucial to maintain the same frequencies of each candy color (representing alleles) in both piles to ensure that the genetic representation remains consistent. This concept is foundational in population genetics, where allele frequencies can influence the genetic diversity and evolutionary potential of a population.
Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance describes the patterns of inheritance for traits determined by single genes, as established by Gregor Mendel. In this scenario, the division of candies into male and female piles can be likened to the segregation of alleles during gamete formation. Understanding this concept helps in predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses and the likelihood of certain traits appearing in offspring.
Random Sampling

Random sampling is a method used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, ensuring that each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. In the context of this question, the act of drawing candies from the piles represents random sampling, which is essential for simulating genetic variation and understanding how traits may be expressed in a population. This concept is vital for conducting experiments and interpreting genetic data.
