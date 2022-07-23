Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Explain any observed differences in frequencies in terms of the evolutionary mechanism the results best emulate.
Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
Repeat this process of blindly drawing one male and one female candy 12 to 15 times for each person in the group.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Genetic Variation
Punnett Square
Sampling Error
Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
Have one person blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors as though they were genotypes.
Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
If both colors drawn are yellow, eat the candies! If the two colors are any other combination, including yellow with any other color, put the candies back into their respective piles.
Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
When all selection rounds have been completed, combine the two piles and determine the frequency of each color.
Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
Compare the starting frequency of each color with the frequency after drawing. Describe the observed differences and identify the evolutionary mechanism this exercise best emulates.
There are usually five or more colors of candy in each bag. Sort the candies by color, and if your bag has more than four colors, eat the least frequent color or colors. Once that is done, calculate the frequencies of the four remaining colors. Assume these frequencies represent four alleles of a gene, and use the description of the H-W equilibrium for more than two alleles for assistance.
Using a different one of the following variables for each color frequency, write out the expected results of a quadrinomial expansion of the expression (p+q+r+t)².