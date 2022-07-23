Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 42c

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'
Repeat this process of blindly drawing one male and one female candy 12 to 15 times for each person in the group.

1
Combine all the candies from Problem 41 into a single mound. This ensures that all the candies are mixed together, and their frequencies are representative of the original distribution.
Divide the mound into two equal piles, ensuring that the frequency of each color in both piles is the same. For example, if there are 10 red candies, 5 should go into each pile. Label one pile as 'male' and the other as 'female.'
Record the starting frequency of each color in the mound before dividing it. This will help track the distribution and ensure accuracy in the division process.
For each trial (12 to 15 times per person), blindly draw one candy from the 'male' pile and one candy from the 'female' pile. This simulates random pairing between the two groups.
Repeat the process for each person in the group, ensuring that the draws are random and independent. Record the results of each pairing for further analysis.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. This variation is crucial for evolution and natural selection, as it provides the raw material for adaptation. In the context of the candy problem, the different colors represent alleles, and maintaining their frequencies in both piles simulates genetic diversity.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from parental alleles. It helps visualize the probability of inheriting specific traits based on the genetic makeup of the parents. In this exercise, drawing male and female candies can be thought of as a simplified version of a Punnett square, where the combinations of colors represent potential offspring genotypes.
Sampling Error

Sampling error occurs when a sample does not accurately represent the population from which it is drawn. In genetic studies, this can lead to skewed results if the sample size is too small or not randomly selected. In the candy experiment, repeatedly drawing from the male and female piles introduces variability, highlighting the importance of sample size in obtaining reliable genetic data.
