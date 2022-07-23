The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
What is the frequency of the mutant allele?
The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
What is the frequency of carriers of the mutant allele?
The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
Assuming individuals mate at random, what is the chance that two heterozygous individuals will mate?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below for individual IV-1. What is F for this individual?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Which individual(s) in this family is/are inbred?
Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below. Who is/are the common ancestor(s) of the inbred individual(s)?