Genotype Frequency Calculation

Genotype frequency refers to the proportion of different genotypes in a population. To calculate these frequencies, one can use the observed phenotypic data along with the principles of inheritance. For the PTC tasting trait, knowing the number of tasters and non-tasters allows for the application of the Hardy-Weinberg equations to derive the frequencies of the homozygous dominant, heterozygous, and homozygous recessive genotypes.