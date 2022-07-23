Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Biologists have proposed that the use of antibiotics to treat human infectious disease has played a role in the evolution of widespread antibiotic resistance in several bacterial species, including Staphylococcus aureus and the bacteria causing gonorrhea, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. Explain how the evolutionary mechanisms mutation and natural selection may have contributed to the development of antibiotic resistance.

Understand that mutation is a random change in the DNA sequence of an organism, which can lead to new traits, such as antibiotic resistance.
Recognize that when bacteria are exposed to antibiotics, those with mutations that confer resistance have a survival advantage.
Realize that natural selection occurs as these resistant bacteria survive and reproduce more successfully than non-resistant ones.
Acknowledge that over time, the frequency of resistant bacteria increases in the population, leading to widespread antibiotic resistance.
Consider that the misuse or overuse of antibiotics can accelerate this process by creating more selective pressure for resistant strains.

Mutation

Mutation refers to changes in the DNA sequence of an organism's genome. These alterations can occur spontaneously or be induced by environmental factors, such as exposure to antibiotics. In bacteria, mutations can lead to traits that confer resistance to antibiotics, allowing those bacteria to survive and reproduce in the presence of these drugs.
Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring. In the context of antibiotic resistance, when antibiotics are used, susceptible bacteria are killed, while those with mutations that confer resistance survive. Over time, these resistant bacteria become more prevalent in the population, leading to a higher overall level of resistance.
Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to withstand the effects of drugs that once killed them or inhibited their growth. This phenomenon is a significant public health concern, as it can lead to treatment failures and the spread of resistant infections. Understanding the roles of mutation and natural selection is crucial for addressing and mitigating the impact of antibiotic resistance.
