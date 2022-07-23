Skip to main content
Lesch–Nyhan syndrome (OMIM 300322) is a rare X-linked recessive disorder that produces severe mental retardation, spastic cerebral palsy, and self-mutilation.


What is the probability that the first son of a man whose brother has Lesch–Nyhan syndrome will be affected?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inheritance pattern: Lesch–Nyhan syndrome is an X-linked recessive disorder. This means the gene responsible for the condition is located on the X chromosome, and males (XY) are more likely to be affected because they have only one X chromosome. Females (XX) are typically carriers if they inherit one affected X chromosome.
Analyze the family history: The man in question has a brother with Lesch–Nyhan syndrome. This indicates that their mother is likely a carrier of the mutation on one of her X chromosomes, as she passed the affected X chromosome to the affected brother.
Determine the genetic status of the man: Since the man does not have Lesch–Nyhan syndrome, he must have inherited the unaffected X chromosome from his mother. Therefore, he is not a carrier and cannot pass the mutation to his children.
Consider the inheritance of the X chromosome: A father passes his X chromosome only to his daughters and his Y chromosome to his sons. Since the man does not carry the mutation on his X chromosome, he cannot pass it to his children, including his sons.
Conclude the probability: Based on the above analysis, the probability that the first son of this man will be affected by Lesch–Nyhan syndrome is 0% because the father does not carry the mutation on his X chromosome.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-linked Recessive Inheritance

Lesch–Nyhan syndrome is an X-linked recessive disorder, meaning the gene responsible for the condition is located on the X chromosome. Males, having one X and one Y chromosome, are more likely to express the disorder if they inherit the affected X. In contrast, females have two X chromosomes, so they would need two copies of the mutated gene to be affected, making them carriers if they have only one.
Carrier Status

In X-linked recessive disorders, females can be carriers if they possess one normal and one mutated X chromosome. A carrier female has a 50% chance of passing the affected X chromosome to her sons, who would then express the disorder. Understanding the carrier status of the mother is crucial in determining the probability of the son being affected.
Probability Calculation

To determine the probability that the first son of a man whose brother has Lesch–Nyhan syndrome will be affected, we must consider the genetic background of the parents. Since the man is unaffected but has an affected brother, he does not carry the mutation. If the mother is a carrier, the son has a 50% chance of being affected. Thus, the overall probability depends on the mother's carrier status.
