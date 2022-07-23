Define and distinguish epistasis and pleiotropy.

Epistasis

Epistasis refers to the interaction between genes where the expression of one gene is affected by one or more other genes. This can result in a masking effect, where the phenotypic expression of a gene (the epistatic gene) overrides that of another gene (the hypostatic gene). For example, in coat color in mice, one gene can determine whether pigment is produced, while another gene can influence the type of pigment, demonstrating how gene interactions can shape phenotypes.