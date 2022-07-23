Textbook Question
Define and distinguish epistasis and pleiotropy.
When working on barley plants, two researchers independently identify a short-plant mutation and develop homozygous recessive lines of short plants. Careful measurements of the height of mutant short plants versus normal tall plants indicate that the two mutant lines have the same height. How would you determine if these two mutant lines carry mutation of the same gene or of different genes?
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
Using terminology, characterize the 12 colonies that grow on minimal medium and the 3 colonies that do not.