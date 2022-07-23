Define and distinguish incomplete penetrance and variable expressivity.
When working on barley plants, two researchers independently identify a short-plant mutation and develop homozygous recessive lines of short plants. Careful measurements of the height of mutant short plants versus normal tall plants indicate that the two mutant lines have the same height. How would you determine if these two mutant lines carry mutation of the same gene or of different genes?
Define and distinguish epistasis and pleiotropy.
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
Using terminology, characterize the 12 colonies that grow on minimal medium and the 3 colonies that do not.
The three colonies that do not grow on minimal medium are transferred to minimal medium supplemented with the amino acid serine (min + Ser), and all three colonies grow. Characterize these three colonies.
The serine biosynthetic pathway is a three-step pathway in which each step is catalyzed by the enzyme product of a different gene, identified as enzymes A, B, and C in the diagram below.
Mutant 1 grows only on min + Ser. In addition to growth on min + Ser, mutant 2 also grows on min + 3-PHP and min + 3-PS. Mutant 3 grows on min + 3-PS and min + Ser. Identify the step of the serine biosynthesis pathway at which each mutant is defective.