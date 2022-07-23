Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 4a
Chapter 4, Problem 4a

Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
Using terminology, characterize the 12 colonies that grow on minimal medium and the 3 colonies that do not.

1
Identify the type of medium used: A complete medium contains all the nutrients required for bacterial growth, while a minimal medium contains only the essential nutrients that the bacteria must synthesize themselves.
Characterize the 12 colonies that grow on minimal medium: These colonies are considered prototrophs, meaning they can synthesize all the compounds they need for growth from the minimal medium's basic nutrients.
Characterize the 3 colonies that do not grow on minimal medium: These colonies are considered auxotrophs, meaning they have mutations that prevent them from synthesizing one or more essential compounds, which must be provided externally for their growth.
Explain the genetic basis: The auxotrophic colonies likely have mutations in genes responsible for the biosynthesis of specific nutrients, such as amino acids, nucleotides, or vitamins, which are absent in the minimal medium.
Summarize the distinction: Prototrophs are wild-type bacteria capable of growing on minimal medium, while auxotrophs are mutants that require supplementation of specific nutrients to grow.

Complete Medium vs. Minimal Medium

Complete medium contains all the nutrients necessary for bacterial growth, including amino acids, vitamins, and other growth factors. In contrast, minimal medium provides only the essential nutrients required for growth, typically a carbon source, nitrogen, salts, and water. Understanding the difference between these media is crucial for characterizing bacterial colonies based on their nutritional requirements.
Auxotrophs and Prototrophs

Prototrophs are bacteria that can synthesize all the compounds they need for growth from minimal medium, while auxotrophs lack the ability to synthesize one or more essential compounds and require additional nutrients found in complete medium. In this context, the 12 colonies that grow on minimal medium are likely prototrophs, whereas the 3 colonies that do not grow are auxotrophs, indicating their specific nutrient deficiencies.
Selection Pressure

Selection pressure refers to environmental factors that favor certain traits over others, influencing the survival and reproduction of organisms. In this scenario, transferring colonies from complete to minimal medium creates a selection pressure that favors prototrophic bacteria capable of surviving on limited nutrients, while auxotrophic colonies are unable to thrive, highlighting the importance of nutrient availability in microbial growth.
