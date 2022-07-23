Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 20

A group of families in which an autosomal dominant condition is present are studied to determine lod scores for possible genetic linkage between three RFLP markers (R1, R2, and R3) and the disease gene. The chart shows lod scores at each of the recombination distances (θ values) tested. Provide an interpretation of the lod score results for each RFLP. Be specific about any significant evidence of genetic linkage.
Chart displaying lod scores for RFLP markers R1, R2, and R3 at various recombination distances, indicating genetic linkage analysis.

Step 1: Understand the concept of lod scores. Lod scores (logarithm of odds) are used in genetic linkage analysis to determine whether two loci are likely to be linked. A lod score of 3 or higher is considered significant evidence of linkage, while a score below -2 suggests no linkage.
Step 2: Analyze the lod scores for RFLP marker R1 across the recombination distances (θ values). Observe that the highest lod score for R1 is 2.2 at θ = 0.20, which is below the threshold of 3. This indicates that there is no significant evidence of genetic linkage between R1 and the disease gene.
Step 3: Examine the lod scores for RFLP marker R2 across the θ values. Note that the highest lod score for R2 is 3.8 at θ = 0.15, which exceeds the threshold of 3. This provides significant evidence of genetic linkage between R2 and the disease gene at this recombination distance.
Step 4: Review the lod scores for RFLP marker R3 across the θ values. Observe that all lod scores for R3 are below 1, with the highest being 0.8 at θ = 0.35. This indicates no significant evidence of genetic linkage between R3 and the disease gene.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. RFLP marker R2 shows significant evidence of genetic linkage with the disease gene at θ = 0.15, while R1 and R3 do not show significant linkage at any recombination distance tested.

Lod Score

A lod score (logarithm of the odds) is a statistical measure used to evaluate the likelihood of genetic linkage between a marker and a disease gene. A positive lod score indicates that the data supports linkage, while a negative score suggests no linkage. Typically, a lod score of 3 or higher is considered significant evidence of linkage, meaning the probability of linkage is 1000 times greater than the probability of no linkage.
Recombination Frequency (θ)

Recombination frequency (θ) refers to the proportion of offspring that exhibit a recombination event between two loci during meiosis. It is expressed as a value between 0 and 0.5, where 0 indicates complete linkage (no recombination) and 0.5 indicates independent assortment. The lod score is calculated at various θ values to assess how changes in recombination frequency affect the likelihood of linkage between the markers and the disease gene.
RFLP Markers

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphisms (RFLPs) are variations in DNA sequences that can be detected by the presence of different fragment lengths after digestion with specific restriction enzymes. RFLPs serve as genetic markers in linkage analysis because they can help identify the inheritance patterns of genes. In this context, the RFLP markers (R1, R2, R3) are analyzed to determine their association with the autosomal dominant condition in the studied families.
