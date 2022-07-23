A group of families in which an autosomal dominant condition is present are studied to determine lod scores for possible genetic linkage between three RFLP markers (R1, R2, and R3) and the disease gene. The chart shows lod scores at each of the recombination distances (θ values) tested. Provide an interpretation of the lod score results for each RFLP. Be specific about any significant evidence of genetic linkage.
Gene R and gene T are genetically linked. Answer the following questions concerning a dihybrid organism with the genotype Rt/rT:
Can you make a general statement about how the occurrence of two crossover events between a given pair of linked genes affects the estimate of recombination frequency?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Genetic Linkage
Recombination Frequency
Crossover Events
Gene R and gene T are genetically linked. Answer the following questions concerning a dihybrid organism with the genotype Rt/rT:
If r = 0.20, give the expected frequencies of gametes produced by the dihybrid.
Gene R and gene T are genetically linked. Answer the following questions concerning a dihybrid organism with the genotype Rt/rT:
If two crossover events occur between these two genes, what are the genotypes of the recombinant chromosomes?
T. H. Morgan's data on eye color and wing form genetic linkage between the two genes. Test the genetic linkage (shown in the figure below) data with chi-square analysis, and show that the results are significantly different from the expectation under the assumption of independent assortment.
A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.
What are the alleles on each homologous chromosome of the parental wild-type trihybrid soybean plant? Place the alleles in their correct gene order. Use L, R, and T to represent dominant alleles and l, r, and t for recessive alleles.
A wild-type trihybrid soybean plant is crossed to a pure-breeding soybean plant with the recessive phenotypes pale leaf (l), oval seed (r), and short height (t). The results of the three-point test cross are shown below. Traits not listed are wild type.
Calculate the recombination frequencies between the adjacent genes.