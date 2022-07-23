Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 1b
Chapter 5, Problem 1b

Draw a diagram illustrating the alleles on homologous chromosomes for the genotypes given, assuming in each case that the genes reside on the chromosome in the order written.


aBc/abC

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genotype notation. The given genotype 'aBc/abC' represents two homologous chromosomes. Each chromosome contains three genes (a, b, c) in a specific order. The '/' separates the two homologous chromosomes.
Step 2: Identify the alleles on each homologous chromosome. For the first chromosome, the alleles are 'a', 'B', and 'c'. For the second chromosome, the alleles are 'a', 'b', and 'C'.
Step 3: Draw the homologous chromosomes. Represent each chromosome as a horizontal line. Place the alleles in the order they are written, ensuring that the genes align between the two chromosomes. For example, align 'a' on the first chromosome with 'a' on the second chromosome, and so on.
Step 4: Label the chromosomes. Clearly indicate which chromosome corresponds to 'aBc' and which corresponds to 'abC'. This helps in visualizing the arrangement of alleles on homologous chromosomes.
Step 5: Verify the diagram. Ensure that the alleles are correctly placed and aligned according to the given genotype. This step ensures accuracy in representing the genetic information.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes in a diploid organism that have the same structure and gene sequence but may carry different alleles. Each parent contributes one chromosome to the pair, resulting in genetic variation. Understanding their arrangement is crucial for visualizing how alleles are inherited during meiosis.
Alleles

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. They can be dominant or recessive, influencing the phenotype of an organism. In the context of the given genotypes, recognizing how alleles interact on homologous chromosomes is essential for drawing accurate diagrams.
Genotype Representation

Genotype representation involves denoting the genetic constitution of an organism, typically using letters to signify different alleles. In the example provided (aBc/abC), the notation indicates two different alleles for each gene on homologous chromosomes. Understanding this representation is key to accurately illustrating the genetic information in diagrams.
