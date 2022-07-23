Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Chapter 5, Problem 1e

Give the information requested.


Progeny of the cross Rt/rT×rt/rt

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The cross involves two parents with specific genotypes: Rt/rT (heterozygous for two genes) and rt/rt (homozygous recessive for both genes). The goal is to determine the progeny genotypes and their arrangement on homologous chromosomes.
Step 2: Draw the homologous chromosomes for the first parent (Rt/rT). Represent the alleles on two homologous chromosomes, with 'R' and 't' on one chromosome and 'r' and 'T' on the other. Ensure the genes are shown in the order written (R and T).
Step 3: Draw the homologous chromosomes for the second parent (rt/rt). Since this parent is homozygous recessive, both homologous chromosomes will carry the 'r' and 't' alleles in the same order.
Step 4: Determine the possible gametes produced by each parent. The first parent (Rt/rT) can produce gametes with the following combinations of alleles: Rt, rT, RT, and rt (depending on recombination). The second parent (rt/rt) can only produce gametes with the 'rt' combination.
Step 5: Use a Punnett square to combine the gametes from both parents and determine the genotypes of the progeny. For each combination, draw the homologous chromosomes showing the arrangement of alleles for the resulting genotype.

Key Concepts

Alleles and Genotypes

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. Genotypes refer to the genetic constitution of an individual, represented by the combination of alleles inherited from each parent. Understanding how alleles interact and combine is crucial for predicting the traits of offspring in genetic crosses.
Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that contain the same genes but may have different alleles. In a genetic diagram, it is important to represent these chromosomes accurately to visualize how alleles are distributed during meiosis and fertilization, which ultimately affects the genotype of the progeny.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By organizing the alleles of each parent, it allows for the visualization of all possible combinations of alleles in the progeny. This tool is essential for understanding inheritance patterns and calculating the probabilities of different genotypes resulting from a specific cross.
