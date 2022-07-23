Draw a diagram illustrating the alleles on homologous chromosomes for the genotypes given, assuming in each case that the genes reside on the chromosome in the order written.
AB/ab
AB/ab
aBc/abC
DFg/DFG
Give the information requested.
Progeny of the cross Rt/rT×rt/rt
In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.
A plant with the genotype DR/dr produces gametes. Identify gamete genotypes, label parental and recombinant gametes, and give the frequency of each gamete genotype.
Give the same information for a plant with the genotype Dr/dR.