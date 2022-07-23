Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 1c
Chapter 5, Problem 1c

Draw a diagram illustrating the alleles on homologous chromosomes for the genotypes given, assuming in each case that the genes reside on the chromosome in the order written.


DFg/DFG

1
Start by understanding the genotype provided: DFg/DFG. This represents two homologous chromosomes, each carrying alleles for three genes (D, F, and G) in a specific order. The slash (/) separates the alleles on the two homologous chromosomes.
Draw two parallel lines to represent the homologous chromosomes. Label the top chromosome with the alleles 'D', 'F', and 'g' in that order, and the bottom chromosome with the alleles 'D', 'F', and 'G' in the same order. This visually represents the genotype DFg/DFG.
For part (a), ensure that the alleles are aligned correctly on the homologous chromosomes. The gene order (D, F, G) must be consistent across both chromosomes, as specified in the problem.
For part (b), consider whether the alleles are in a heterozygous or homozygous state. In this case, the 'g' and 'G' alleles are different, indicating heterozygosity for the G gene, while the D and F alleles are homozygous.
For part (c), confirm that the diagram accurately reflects the genotype DFg/DFG. Ensure that the alleles are clearly labeled and that the homologous chromosomes are drawn parallel to each other to illustrate their relationship.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alleles

Alleles are different versions of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome. In the context of genetics, alleles can be dominant or recessive, influencing the phenotype of an organism. Understanding how alleles interact is crucial for predicting genetic outcomes in offspring.
Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and gene sequence but may carry different alleles. Each parent contributes one chromosome to the pair, and they align during meiosis for genetic recombination. Recognizing the arrangement of alleles on these chromosomes is essential for visualizing genetic inheritance.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present for a particular gene, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is key to predicting traits in offspring based on parental alleles.
