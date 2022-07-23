Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 8a

Gene G recombines with gene T at a frequency of 7%, and gene G recombines with gene R at a frequency of 4%.


Draw two possible genetic maps for these three genes, and identify the recombination frequencies predicted for each map.

Understand that recombination frequency is proportional to the physical distance between genes on a chromosome. A 7% recombination frequency between genes G and T means they are 7 map units apart, and a 4% recombination frequency between genes G and R means they are 4 map units apart.
Consider the possible arrangements of the three genes (G, T, and R) on the chromosome. Since G is the reference point, the two possible arrangements are: (1) G is between T and R, or (2) T and R are on the same side of G.
For the first arrangement (G between T and R), place G in the middle, with T 7 map units away from G and R 4 map units away from G. Calculate the predicted recombination frequency between T and R by summing the distances between T and G and G and R.
For the second arrangement (T and R on the same side of G), place G at one end, with T 7 map units away from G and R 4 map units away from G. Calculate the predicted recombination frequency between T and R by subtracting the smaller distance (4 map units) from the larger distance (7 map units).
Compare the predicted recombination frequencies for T and R in both arrangements. These frequencies will help determine which genetic map is more likely based on experimental data.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is expressed as a percentage, indicating the proportion of offspring that exhibit a recombinant phenotype. A higher recombination frequency suggests that genes are located further apart on a chromosome, while a lower frequency indicates they are closer together.
Genetic Mapping

Genetic mapping is the process of determining the relative positions of genes on a chromosome. This is achieved by analyzing recombination frequencies between pairs of genes. By constructing genetic maps, researchers can visualize the arrangement of genes and predict the likelihood of recombination events, which is essential for understanding inheritance patterns.
Linkage and Linkage Disequilibrium

Linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. Linkage disequilibrium occurs when the association between alleles at different loci is non-random, often due to physical proximity. Understanding linkage is crucial for interpreting recombination frequencies and constructing accurate genetic maps.
