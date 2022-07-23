Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Genes A, B, C, D, and E are linked on a chromosome and occur in the order given.


Previous genetic linkage crosses have determined that recombination frequencies are 6% for genes A and B, 4% for genes B and C, 10% for genes C and D, and 11% for genes D and E. The sum of these frequencies between genes A and E is 31%. Why does the recombination distance between these genes as determined by adding the intervals between adjacent linked genes differ from the distance determined by the test cross?

Understand the problem: The question asks why the sum of recombination frequencies between adjacent genes (A to E) differs from the recombination frequency determined by the test cross. This involves understanding the concept of genetic linkage and recombination frequencies.
Recall that recombination frequencies are not strictly additive over long distances due to the phenomenon of double crossovers. Double crossovers can occur between genes, and these events are not detected in the recombination frequency, leading to an underestimation of the true genetic distance.
Examine the given recombination frequencies: The recombination frequencies between adjacent genes are 6% (A-B), 4% (B-C), 10% (C-D), and 11% (D-E). Adding these gives a total of 31%, which is the sum of the intervals. However, this does not account for double crossovers.
Understand the test cross result: The test cross measures the overall recombination frequency between genes A and E directly. This value is likely lower than the sum of the intervals because double crossovers between intermediate genes (e.g., B, C, D) are not detected in the test cross, reducing the apparent recombination frequency.
Conclude that the discrepancy arises because the sum of recombination frequencies assumes no double crossovers, while the test cross accounts for the actual recombination events, including the masking effect of double crossovers. This highlights the importance of considering double crossovers when interpreting genetic distances over long regions.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. Understanding linkage is crucial for interpreting recombination frequencies and constructing genetic maps.
Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency is the measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is expressed as a percentage, representing the proportion of offspring that exhibit recombinant phenotypes. This frequency is used to estimate the genetic distance between genes on a chromosome, with higher frequencies indicating greater distances.
Test Cross

A test cross involves breeding an individual with a homozygous recessive organism to determine the genotype of the former. This method helps reveal the presence of linked genes and their recombination frequencies. The results of a test cross can differ from calculated distances due to factors like interference, which can affect the actual occurrence of recombination events.
