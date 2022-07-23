Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
In rabbits, chocolate-colored fur (w⁺) is dominant to white fur (w), straight fur (c⁺) is dominant to curly fur (c), and long ear (s⁺) is dominant to short ear (s). The cross of a trihybrid rabbit with straight, chocolate-colored fur and long ears to a rabbit that has white, curly fur and short ears produces the following results:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from a trihybrid rabbit cross experiment.
Determine the interference value for this cross.

Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the interference value for this cross. Interference measures the degree to which one crossover event in a region of a chromosome affects the likelihood of another crossover event occurring nearby. To calculate interference, we need to determine the coefficient of coincidence (C) and use the formula: Interference = 1 - C.
Step 2: Identify the parental and recombinant phenotypes. Parental phenotypes are the most frequent phenotypes in the offspring, while recombinant phenotypes are less frequent. From the data, the parental phenotypes are 'Chocolate, short, straight' (436) and 'White, long, curly' (450). The recombinant phenotypes are the remaining categories.
Step 3: Calculate the observed double crossover (DCO) frequency. Double crossover phenotypes are the least frequent phenotypes in the offspring. From the data, the DCO phenotypes are 'White, short, straight' (13) and 'Chocolate, long, curly' (13). Add these numbers to get the observed DCO frequency.
Step 4: Calculate the expected double crossover (DCO) frequency. To do this, first calculate the recombination frequencies for each pair of genes (e.g., fur color and fur texture, fur texture and ear length). Multiply these recombination frequencies together and then multiply by the total number of offspring (1400) to get the expected DCO frequency.
Step 5: Calculate the coefficient of coincidence (C) and interference. The coefficient of coincidence is calculated as C = (Observed DCO) / (Expected DCO). Finally, calculate the interference using the formula: Interference = 1 - C.

Dominance in Genetics

Dominance refers to the relationship between alleles, where one allele masks the expression of another. In this case, chocolate-colored fur (w⁺) is dominant over white fur (w), meaning that rabbits with at least one w⁺ allele will exhibit chocolate fur. Understanding dominance is crucial for predicting phenotypes in genetic crosses.
Trihybrid Cross

A trihybrid cross involves three pairs of contrasting traits, allowing the study of inheritance patterns for multiple genes simultaneously. In this scenario, the traits for fur color, fur texture, and ear length are analyzed together. The results from such crosses can be used to determine the ratios of different phenotypes in the offspring.
Genetic Interference

Genetic interference occurs when the occurrence of one crossover event in meiosis affects the likelihood of another crossover event happening nearby. This concept is important for understanding the distribution of traits in offspring. The interference value can be calculated using observed and expected frequencies of phenotypes, providing insights into the genetic linkage and recombination rates.
