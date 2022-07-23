Skip to main content
In rabbits, chocolate-colored fur (w⁺) is dominant to white fur (w), straight fur (c⁺) is dominant to curly fur (c), and long ear (s⁺) is dominant to short ear (s). The cross of a trihybrid rabbit with straight, chocolate-colored fur and long ears to a rabbit that has white, curly fur and short ears produces the following results:
Table displaying phenotypes and their corresponding numbers from a trihybrid rabbit cross experiment.
Determine the order of the genes on the chromosome, and identify the alleles that are present on each of the homologous chromosomes in the trihybrid rabbits.

Step 1: Identify the parental phenotypes and genotypes. The trihybrid rabbit has straight, chocolate-colored fur and long ears, which corresponds to the dominant alleles (w⁺, c⁺, s⁺). The other parent has white, curly fur, and short ears, corresponding to the recessive alleles (w, c, s).
Step 2: Analyze the phenotypic ratios in the offspring. Look for the two most frequent phenotypes, as these represent the parental combinations of alleles. In this case, the most frequent phenotypes are 'Chocolate, short, straight' and 'White, long, curly'. These are the parental types.
Step 3: Identify the double crossover phenotypes. The least frequent phenotypes represent double crossover events. Here, the least frequent phenotypes are 'White, short, straight' and 'Chocolate, long, curly'.
Step 4: Determine the gene order. Compare the parental phenotypes with the double crossover phenotypes. The gene that differs between the parental and double crossover phenotypes is the middle gene. For example, if the parental phenotypes are 'Chocolate, short, straight' and 'White, long, curly', and the double crossover phenotypes are 'White, short, straight' and 'Chocolate, long, curly', the middle gene can be identified.
Step 5: Assign alleles to the homologous chromosomes. Based on the gene order determined in Step 4, assign the alleles to each homologous chromosome in the trihybrid rabbit. This will involve identifying which alleles are linked together on the same chromosome.

Gene Linkage

Gene linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on the same chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon can affect the expected ratios of phenotypes in offspring, as linked genes do not assort independently. Understanding gene linkage is crucial for determining the order of genes on a chromosome and predicting inheritance patterns.
Alleles and Genotypes

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. An organism's genotype is the combination of alleles it possesses, which determines its phenotype. In the context of the question, identifying the alleles present on each homologous chromosome helps in understanding the genetic makeup of the trihybrid rabbits and predicting their offspring's traits.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. These ratios can provide insights into the inheritance patterns of traits, especially when analyzing dihybrid or trihybrid crosses. In this case, the observed phenotypic ratios from the rabbit cross can help infer the arrangement of alleles on the chromosomes and the dominance relationships among them.
