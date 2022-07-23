Skip to main content
The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.
Pedigree chart illustrating inheritance patterns in a different family.
What are the syntenic disease gene and VNTR alleles in I-1 and I-2?

Step 1: Analyze the pedigree chart to identify the inheritance pattern of the autosomal recessive disorder. Individuals I-2 and II-2 are affected, indicating they are homozygous recessive (dd). The disorder is autosomal recessive, meaning unaffected individuals can be carriers (Dd).
Step 2: Examine the gel electrophoresis results to determine the VNTR genotypes for each family member. VNTR alleles are labeled as V₁ and V₂. For example, I-1 has the genotype V₁V₂, and I-2 has the genotype V₁V₁.
Step 3: Determine the linkage between the VNTR alleles and the disease gene. The recombination frequency (r = 0.20) indicates that the VNTR is linked to the disease gene but not perfectly. This means that VNTR alleles can be used as markers to predict the inheritance of the disease gene.
Step 4: Identify the syntenic VNTR alleles associated with the disease gene in I-1 and I-2. Since I-2 is affected (dd) and has the VNTR genotype V₁V₁, the V₁ allele is likely syntenic with the disease gene. I-1 is unaffected (Dd) and has the VNTR genotype V₁V₂, suggesting that V₁ is linked to the recessive allele (d), while V₂ is linked to the dominant allele (D).
Step 5: Use the VNTR genotypes and recombination frequency to predict the inheritance of the disease gene in II-4. Analyze II-4's VNTR genotype from the gel electrophoresis results and compare it to the parental genotypes to assess the likelihood of inheriting the disease gene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or disorder is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele (e.g., 'dd'). In this case, individuals I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder, indicating they possess the recessive genotype. Carriers, who have one dominant and one recessive allele (e.g., 'Dd'), do not express the disorder but can pass the recessive allele to their offspring.
Variable Number Tandem Repeats (VNTR)

VNTRs are repeating sequences of DNA that vary in length among individuals. They are useful in genetic mapping and can serve as markers for linkage analysis. In this scenario, the VNTR alleles V₁ and V₂ are linked to the disease gene, and their recombination frequency (r = 20) indicates the likelihood of crossover events occurring between the VNTR and the disease gene during meiosis.
Gel Electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis is a laboratory technique used to separate DNA fragments based on their size. In the context of this question, the gel shows the VNTR genotypes of family members, allowing for the identification of alleles present in each individual. By analyzing the banding patterns, one can infer the genotypes of II-4 and other family members, which is crucial for understanding inheritance patterns and potential disease risk.
