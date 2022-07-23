Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 33d
Chapter 5, Problem 33d

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are
Table displaying DNA sequences for 10 individuals at specific nucleotide positions to identify their haplotypes.
Identify the haplotype carried by each person.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a haplotype. A haplotype is a group of alleles in an organism that are inherited together from a single parent. In this problem, the haplotype is determined by the nucleotide sequence at specific positions in the DNA.
Step 2: Identify the variable nucleotide positions in the given sequences. Compare the sequences of all 10 individuals to find positions where the nucleotides differ. For example, examine positions 1, 5, and 10 to see if there are variations.
Step 3: Group individuals based on their nucleotide sequences at the variable positions. For example, if position 1 has 'G' in some individuals and 'C' in others, this can help define different haplotypes.
Step 4: Assign haplotypes to each individual based on their nucleotide sequence at the variable positions. For instance, if individuals with 'G' at position 1 and 'A' at position 5 share the same sequence at position 10, they may belong to the same haplotype.
Step 5: Summarize the haplotypes and list which individuals carry each haplotype. For example, Haplotype 1 might include individuals 1, 4, and 8, while Haplotype 2 might include individuals 2 and 10, based on their shared nucleotide patterns.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haplotype

A haplotype is a group of genes or DNA sequences that are inherited together from a single parent. It represents a specific combination of alleles at multiple loci on a chromosome. In the context of the question, identifying the haplotype involves determining the unique sequence variations present in the DNA of each individual, which can provide insights into genetic relationships and ancestry.

Nucleotide Position

Nucleotide position refers to the specific location of a nucleotide within a DNA sequence. Each position is typically numbered sequentially, allowing for easy reference when comparing sequences. In the provided data, the nucleotide positions help identify where variations occur among the individuals, which is crucial for determining their respective haplotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning

Alleles

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. They can vary in sequence and may result in different traits or characteristics. In the context of the question, analyzing the alleles present at the specified nucleotide positions allows for the identification of the haplotypes carried by each individual, highlighting genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are

Identify the nucleotide positions of all SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms).

471
views
Textbook Question

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are

How many different SNP haplotypes are represented in the data?

464
views
Textbook Question

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are

What is the sequence of each haplotype?

509
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.

Excluding II-4, what is the genotype of each family member for the disease gene?

1322
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.

What is the genotype of each family member, including II-4, for the VNTR?

624
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.

What are the syntenic disease gene and VNTR alleles in I-1 and I-2?

654
views