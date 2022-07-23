Skip to main content
The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.
What is the chance II-4 has the disease?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the pedigree chart to determine the inheritance pattern. The disorder is autosomal recessive, meaning an individual must inherit two copies of the recessive allele (dd) to be affected.
Identify the genotypes of the family members based on the pedigree and gel electrophoresis results. For example, I-2 and II-2 are affected (dd), so they must have inherited one recessive allele from each parent.
Examine the VNTR gel electrophoresis results. VNTR alleles (V₁ and V₂) are linked to the disease gene with a recombination frequency of r = 0.20. This means there is a 20% chance of recombination between the VNTR and the disease gene.
Determine the VNTR alleles inherited by II-4. Use the gel electrophoresis results to identify which VNTR alleles II-4 inherited from their parents. This will help infer the likelihood of II-4 inheriting the disease alleles.
Calculate the probability that II-4 has the disease. Combine the information about the VNTR linkage and recombination frequency with the inheritance pattern of the disorder to determine the chance that II-4 is affected (dd).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or disorder is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele (e.g., 'dd'). In this case, individuals I-2 and II-2 are affected, indicating they possess the recessive genotype. Carriers, who have one recessive and one dominant allele (e.g., 'Dd'), do not show symptoms but can pass the allele to their offspring.
Variable Number Tandem Repeats (VNTR)

VNTRs are repeating sequences of DNA that vary in length among individuals. They are useful in genetic mapping and can be linked to specific traits or diseases. In this scenario, the VNTR alleles V₁ and V₂ are analyzed to determine the genetic makeup of family members, particularly II-4, in relation to the autosomal recessive disorder.
Recombination Frequency

Recombination frequency (r) measures the likelihood of recombination occurring between two loci during meiosis. A recombination frequency of 20% indicates that the VNTR is relatively close to the disease gene on the chromosome. This information helps assess the probability of inheritance patterns and the likelihood that II-4 may inherit the disorder based on the VNTR genotype.
