Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 34b
Chapter 5, Problem 34b

The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.
Gel electrophoresis results displaying VNTR genotypes for family members in a genetic study.
What is the genotype of each family member, including II-4, for the VNTR?

1
Examine the pedigree chart to identify the inheritance pattern of the autosomal recessive disorder. Note that affected individuals (I-2 and II-2) have the genotype dd, while unaffected individuals are either Dd (carriers) or DD.
Analyze the gel electrophoresis results to determine the VNTR genotypes for each family member. VNTR alleles are represented as V₁ and V₂, with bands corresponding to the presence of each allele.
Assign VNTR genotypes to each family member based on the gel electrophoresis results. For example, I-1 has bands corresponding to V₁ and V₂, so their VNTR genotype is V₁V₂. Repeat this process for all individuals, including II-4.
Consider the recombination frequency (r = 20%) between the VNTR and the disease gene. This indicates that the VNTR alleles are linked to the disease gene but may recombine during meiosis. Use this information to infer the likelihood of II-4 inheriting the disease allele.
Combine the VNTR genotype of II-4 with the pedigree information to predict their genotype for the disease gene. Use the linkage and recombination data to assess whether II-4 is likely to be affected, a carrier, or unaffected.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or disorder is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele (e.g., dd). In this case, affected individuals (I-2 and II-2) must inherit one recessive allele from each parent. This pattern is crucial for understanding the pedigree and predicting the genotypes of other family members.
Variable Number Tandem Repeats (VNTR)

VNTRs are short, repetitive sequences of DNA that vary in length among individuals. They are useful in genetic mapping and can be linked to specific traits or disorders. In this scenario, the VNTR alleles (V₁ and V₂) are analyzed through gel electrophoresis to determine the genotypes of family members, including the affected and unaffected individuals.
Gel Electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis is a laboratory technique used to separate DNA fragments based on their size. In this context, it allows visualization of the VNTR alleles present in each family member. By comparing the banding patterns on the gel, one can infer the genotypes of individuals, including the unknown genotype of II-4, based on the inheritance of alleles from their parents.
