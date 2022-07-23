Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 18e
Chapter 6, Problem 18e

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.
Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal
Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17
Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi
Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17
Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi
Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19
In minutes, what is the total length of the chromosome in the donor species?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of interrupted mating studies. These experiments measure the time it takes for specific genes to be transferred during conjugation, which helps determine the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome.
Step 2: Note that the total length of the chromosome corresponds to the time it takes for the last gene to be transferred in the Hfr strain with the longest duration. This is because the chromosome is circular, and the oriT (origin of transfer) can start at different points in different strains.
Step 3: Examine the data provided for each Hfr strain. Identify the gene transferred last and its corresponding duration for each strain: Hfr strain 1 (17 minutes for gal), Hfr strain 2 (17 minutes for azi), and Hfr strain 3 (19 minutes for azi).
Step 4: Determine the maximum duration among the three strains. This maximum duration represents the total length of the chromosome in minutes, as it accounts for the longest observed transfer time.
Step 5: Conclude that the total length of the chromosome in the donor species is equal to the maximum duration observed in the interrupted mating study, which is the longest time required for the transfer of the last gene.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hfr Strains and Conjugation

Hfr (high frequency of recombination) strains are bacterial strains that have integrated a plasmid into their chromosome, allowing them to transfer chromosomal genes to a recipient bacterium during conjugation. This process involves the formation of a pilus and the transfer of genetic material, which can be mapped based on the time it takes for different genes to be transferred.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Conjugation Overview

Gene Mapping by Time of Transfer

In interrupted mating studies, the time taken for specific genes to be transferred from the donor to the recipient is used to determine their relative positions on the chromosome. The earlier a gene is transferred, the closer it is to the origin of transfer (oriT). By analyzing the duration of gene transfer, researchers can estimate the distances between genes and the total length of the chromosome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Chromosome Length Calculation

The total length of the chromosome can be calculated by summing the time intervals for the transfer of all genes from the oriT to the last gene transferred. Each time interval represents the distance between genes, and by adding these intervals, one can derive the total length of the chromosome in minutes, which can be converted to physical distance if needed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Calculating Heritability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Using the chromosome map you prepared in answer to Problem 17, determine the distance in minutes between each gene on the map.

850
views
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Explain why azi is the last gene of strain 2 to transfer in the 20 minutes of conjugation time. How many minutes of conjugation time would be needed to allow the next gene on the map to transfer from Hfr strain 2?

714
views
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Write out the interrupted mating results you would expect after 20 minutes of conjugation for Hfr strains 4 and 5. Use the format shown at the beginning of this problem.

949
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.


Sampling Time (minutes)       Number of Colonies

                      Plate 1    Plate 2    Plate 3

      3                 0         0         0

      6                 0         0         0

      9                 0        62         0

     12                 0        87         0

     15                 51       124        0

     18                 79       210        62

     21                109       250        85

     24                144       250       111

     27                152       250       122

     30                152       250       122


Suppose a fourth selection medium containing leucine and streptomycin is prepared. At what sampling time do you expect the first-growing colonies to appear? Explain your reasoning.

928
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


What donor gene is the selected marker in each medium?

712
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


List all possible bacterial genotypes growing on each medium.

742
views