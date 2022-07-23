Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Chapter 6, Problem 19

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.


Sampling Time (minutes)       Number of Colonies
                      Plate 1    Plate 2    Plate 3
      3                 0         0         0
      6                 0         0         0
      9                 0        62         0
     12                 0        87         0
     15                 51       124        0
     18                 79       210        62
     21                109       250        85
     24                144       250       111
     27                152       250       122
     30                152       250       122


Suppose a fourth selection medium containing leucine and streptomycin is prepared. At what sampling time do you expect the first-growing colonies to appear? Explain your reasoning.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the experimental setup. The Hfr strain transfers genetic material to the recipient strain during conjugation. The recipient strain is resistant to streptomycin (strᴿ), allowing selection for successful conjugants on media containing streptomycin.
Step 2: Analyze the selection media. Medium 1 selects for cys⁺ (cysteine synthesis ability), Medium 2 selects for lue⁺ (leucine synthesis ability), and Medium 3 selects for met⁺ (methionine synthesis ability). The fourth medium proposed selects for lue⁺ and strᴿ.
Step 3: Examine the data table. Colonies appear on Medium 1 at 15 minutes, Medium 2 at 9 minutes, and Medium 3 at 18 minutes. This indicates the order of gene transfer during conjugation: cys⁺, lue⁺, and met⁺.
Step 4: Determine the expected time for lue⁺ transfer. Since leucine synthesis (lue⁺) is selected for in Medium 2 and colonies first appear at 9 minutes, the fourth medium containing leucine and streptomycin should also show colonies at this time.
Step 5: Explain the reasoning. The appearance of colonies on the fourth medium depends on the transfer of the lue⁺ gene, which occurs at 9 minutes based on the data. Streptomycin resistance (strᴿ) is already present in the recipient strain, so it does not affect the timing.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hfr Strains and Conjugation

Hfr (high frequency of recombination) strains are bacterial strains that have integrated a plasmid into their chromosomal DNA, allowing them to transfer genetic material to other bacteria during conjugation. This process involves direct contact between two bacterial cells, where one cell (the donor) transfers part of its genetic material to the other (the recipient). Understanding Hfr strains is crucial for analyzing genetic transfer and mapping genes based on the order in which they are transferred.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Conjugation Overview

Interrupted Mating Experiment

An interrupted mating experiment is a technique used to study gene transfer during bacterial conjugation. In this method, samples of conjugating bacteria are taken at specific time intervals to halt the mating process, allowing researchers to analyze which genes have been transferred based on the growth of colonies on selective media. This approach helps determine the sequence and timing of gene transfer, which is essential for understanding genetic linkage and mapping.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:06
Mendel's Experiments

Selective Media

Selective media are growth media designed to allow the growth of specific types of bacteria while inhibiting others. In this experiment, different media are used to select for bacteria that have acquired specific genes from the Hfr strain, such as those for leucine, cysteine, and methionine synthesis. The presence or absence of colonies on these media indicates which genes have been successfully transferred, providing insights into the genetic makeup of the recipient strain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Explain why azi is the last gene of strain 2 to transfer in the 20 minutes of conjugation time. How many minutes of conjugation time would be needed to allow the next gene on the map to transfer from Hfr strain 2?

714
views
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Write out the interrupted mating results you would expect after 20 minutes of conjugation for Hfr strains 4 and 5. Use the format shown at the beginning of this problem.

949
views
Textbook Question

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

In minutes, what is the total length of the chromosome in the donor species?

1061
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


What donor gene is the selected marker in each medium?

712
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


List all possible bacterial genotypes growing on each medium.

742
views
Textbook Question

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strS is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


What is the purpose of adding streptomycin to each selection medium?

718
views