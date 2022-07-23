Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 18c

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.
Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal
Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17
Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi
Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17
Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi
Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19
Explain why azi is the last gene of strain 2 to transfer in the 20 minutes of conjugation time. How many minutes of conjugation time would be needed to allow the next gene on the map to transfer from Hfr strain 2?

Step 1: Understand the concept of interrupted mating studies. These experiments are used to map the order of genes on bacterial chromosomes by stopping conjugation at specific time intervals and observing which genes have been transferred. The gene closest to the origin of transfer (oriT) is transferred first, followed by subsequent genes in order of their physical proximity on the chromosome.
Step 2: Analyze the data for Hfr strain 2. The genes transferred in order are oriT, met, leu, thr, and azi, with their respective transfer times being 0, 2, 7, 10, and 17 minutes. Azi is the last gene transferred within the 20-minute conjugation window because it is the farthest gene from oriT among those listed.
Step 3: Consider the mechanics of conjugation. The transfer of genes during conjugation occurs sequentially along the chromosome. The time required for a gene to transfer depends on its distance from oriT. If azi is transferred at 17 minutes, the next gene on the map would require additional time beyond 20 minutes to transfer.
Step 4: Estimate the time needed for the next gene to transfer. To determine this, you would need to know the distance (in minutes) between azi and the next gene on the chromosome map. This information is not provided directly in the problem, but the time difference between consecutive genes can be used as a reference.
Step 5: Conclude that the next gene on the map would transfer after 20 minutes of conjugation time. If the average time interval between genes is consistent (e.g., 3-5 minutes), you can predict that the next gene would likely transfer around 22-23 minutes. However, experimental data would be required to confirm the exact timing.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hfr Strains and Conjugation

Hfr (high frequency of recombination) strains are bacterial strains that have integrated a plasmid into their chromosomal DNA, allowing them to transfer chromosomal genes to a recipient bacterium during conjugation. This process involves the formation of a pilus that connects two bacteria, enabling the transfer of genetic material. The order and timing of gene transfer can provide insights into the relative positions of genes on the chromosome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Conjugation Overview

Gene Transfer Timing

The timing of gene transfer during conjugation is crucial for mapping bacterial chromosomes. Genes that are closer to the origin of transfer (oriT) are transferred earlier, while those further away are transferred later. By analyzing the duration of gene transfer, researchers can infer the relative distances between genes, allowing for the construction of a genetic map.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Azi Gene Position

In the context of Hfr strain 2, the azi gene is the last to be transferred, indicating its position on the chromosome is farthest from the oriT. The duration of conjugation required for the next gene to transfer can be estimated based on the transfer times of previously mapped genes. Understanding the sequence of gene transfer helps in predicting the time needed for subsequent genes to be transferred during conjugation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning
Textbook Question

Five Hfr strains from the same bacterial species are analyzed for their ability to transfer genes to F⁻ recipient bacteria. The data shown below list the origin of transfer (oriT) for each strain and give the order of genes, with the first gene on the left and the last gene on the right. Use the data to construct a circular map of the bacterium.

Hfr Strain     Genes Transferred

Hfr 1         oriT met ala lac gal

Hfr 2         oriT met leu thr azi

Hfr 3         oriT gal pro trp azi

Hfr 4         oriT leu met ala lac

Hfr 5         oriT trp azi thr leu met

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

For each Hfr strain, draw a time-of-entry profile.

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Using the chromosome map you prepared in answer to Problem 17, determine the distance in minutes between each gene on the map.

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

Write out the interrupted mating results you would expect after 20 minutes of conjugation for Hfr strains 4 and 5. Use the format shown at the beginning of this problem.

An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.

Hfr strain 1     oriT  met  ala  lac  gal

Duration (min)   0     2    8   13   17

Hfr strain 2     oriT  met  leu  thr   azi

Duration (min)   0     2    7   10   17

Hfr strain 3     oriT  gal   pro  trp   azi

Duration (min)   0     3    8   14   19

In minutes, what is the total length of the chromosome in the donor species?

An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:


Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin

Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin


The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.


Sampling Time (minutes)       Number of Colonies

                      Plate 1    Plate 2    Plate 3

      3                 0         0         0

      6                 0         0         0

      9                 0        62         0

     12                 0        87         0

     15                 51       124        0

     18                 79       210        62

     21                109       250        85

     24                144       250       111

     27                152       250       122

     30                152       250       122


Suppose a fourth selection medium containing leucine and streptomycin is prepared. At what sampling time do you expect the first-growing colonies to appear? Explain your reasoning.

