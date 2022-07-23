Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 1c

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.
Which of these donors can convert exconjugants to a donor state?

Understand the types of bacterial cells involved: F⁺ cells contain the F plasmid, which allows them to act as donors during conjugation. Hfr cells have the F plasmid integrated into their chromosome, enabling high-frequency recombination. F' cells contain the F plasmid with additional chromosomal genes, and F⁻ cells lack the F plasmid and cannot act as donors.
Recall the process of bacterial conjugation: During conjugation, the donor cell transfers genetic material to the recipient cell through a pilus. The ability to convert exconjugants to a donor state depends on whether the F plasmid or its equivalent is transferred.
Analyze the F⁺ cells: F⁺ cells can transfer the F plasmid to F⁻ cells during conjugation, converting them into F⁺ cells, which are capable of acting as donors.
Analyze the Hfr cells: Hfr cells transfer chromosomal genes during conjugation, but they typically do not transfer the entire F plasmid. As a result, exconjugants usually remain F⁻ and cannot act as donors.
Analyze the F' cells: F' cells can transfer the F' plasmid (which includes the F plasmid and additional chromosomal genes) to F⁻ cells during conjugation, converting them into F' cells, which are capable of acting as donors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugation in Bacteria

Conjugation is a process of genetic transfer in bacteria where one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact. This typically involves a donor cell (F⁺ or Hfr) and a recipient cell (F⁻). The donor's plasmid or chromosomal DNA can be transferred, leading to genetic recombination in the recipient.
F⁺ and F' Strains

F⁺ strains contain a fertility factor (F plasmid) that allows them to initiate conjugation. F' strains are derived from F⁺ strains but carry additional chromosomal genes along with the F plasmid. Both types can convert F⁻ recipients into F⁺ donors through the transfer of the F plasmid during conjugation.
Hfr Strains

Hfr (High-frequency recombination) strains have the F plasmid integrated into their chromosomal DNA. During conjugation, they can transfer chromosomal genes to a recipient, which may lead to the recipient acquiring donor characteristics. However, Hfr strains typically do not convert recipients to donor states unless the entire F plasmid is transferred, which is rare.
