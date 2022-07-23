Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Go to the 'Molecular Genetics' section and describe the most common mutation of the CF gene.
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.
Describe the state of the F factor.
Which of these cells are donors? Which is the recipient?
Which of these donors can transfer a donor gene to exconjugants?
Describe the results of conjugation (i.e., changes in the recipient and the exconjugant) that allow detection of the state of the F factor in a donor strain.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.