Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 1f
Chapter 6, Problem 1f

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the term 'partial diploid': A partial diploid, also known as a merozygote, is a bacterial cell that contains two copies of a specific gene or set of genes. This occurs when a fragment of DNA is introduced into a bacterial cell that already has its own chromosomal DNA.
Explain how a partial diploid originates in F' bacteria: In F' bacteria, the F plasmid (fertility plasmid) carries a segment of chromosomal DNA due to an imprecise excision event from the bacterial chromosome. When this F' plasmid is transferred to an F⁻ recipient cell during conjugation, the recipient cell becomes a partial diploid for the genes carried on the plasmid.
Describe the role of conjugation: Conjugation is the process by which genetic material is transferred from one bacterial cell to another through direct contact. In the case of F' bacteria, the F' plasmid is transferred to the recipient cell, introducing a second copy of the genes carried on the plasmid.
Discuss the genetic implications: The recipient cell now has two copies of the genes carried on the F' plasmid—one on its original chromosome and one on the plasmid. This allows for the study of gene expression, dominance, and complementation in bacteria.
Summarize the significance: Partial diploids are important tools in bacterial genetics as they enable researchers to study the function of specific genes and their interactions in a controlled manner.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Diploid

A partial diploid is a bacterial cell that contains two copies of a specific segment of its genome, typically due to the presence of an extra piece of DNA. This can occur when a bacterium takes up a plasmid or a fragment of chromosomal DNA from another bacterium through horizontal gene transfer, resulting in a cell that has two alleles for certain genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
27:36
Diploid Genetics

Horizontal Gene Transfer

Horizontal gene transfer (HGT) is the process by which bacteria exchange genetic material with one another, rather than inheriting it from parent cells. This can occur through mechanisms such as transformation, transduction, or conjugation, allowing for genetic diversity and the acquisition of new traits, such as antibiotic resistance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Conjugation

Conjugation is a form of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria where genetic material is transferred from one bacterium to another through direct contact. This process often involves the transfer of plasmids, which can carry genes that confer advantageous traits, such as fertility factors (F factors) that facilitate the formation of partial diploids when F⁺ or Hfr strains interact with F⁻ strains.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Conjugation Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.

Which of these donors can convert exconjugants to a donor state?

771
views
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.

Which of these donors can transfer a donor gene to exconjugants?

665
views
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.

Describe the results of conjugation (i.e., changes in the recipient and the exconjugant) that allow detection of the state of the F factor in a donor strain.

525
views
Textbook Question

The flow diagram identifies relationships between bacterial strains in various F factor states. For each of the four arrows in the diagram, provide a description of the events involved in the transition.

610
views
Textbook Question

Conjugation between an Hfr cell and an F⁻ cell does not usually result in conversion of exconjugants to the donor state. Occasionally, however, the result of this conjugation is two Hfr cells. Explain how this occurs.

1943
views
Textbook Question
Bacteria transfer genes by conjugation, transduction, and transformation. Compare and contrast these mechanisms. In your answer, identify which if any processes involve homologous recombination and which if any do not.
1223
views