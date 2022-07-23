Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 1d
Chapter 6, Problem 1d

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Which of these donors can transfer a donor gene to exconjugants?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of bacterial cells involved: F⁺ cells contain the F plasmid (fertility factor) in its free form, Hfr cells have the F plasmid integrated into their chromosome, F' cells have the F plasmid with additional bacterial genes, and F⁻ cells lack the F plasmid entirely.
Recall the mechanism of conjugation: Conjugation is the process by which genetic material is transferred from a donor cell to a recipient cell through direct contact. The donor cell must have the F plasmid to initiate this process.
Determine the ability of each type of donor to transfer genes: F⁺ cells can transfer the F plasmid itself, Hfr cells can transfer chromosomal genes (due to the integrated F plasmid), and F' cells can transfer the F plasmid along with additional bacterial genes. F⁻ cells cannot act as donors because they lack the F plasmid.
Focus on the transfer of donor genes: Hfr cells are particularly effective at transferring donor genes because the F plasmid is integrated into their chromosome, allowing chromosomal genes to be transferred during conjugation. F' cells can also transfer donor genes, but these are limited to the genes carried on the F' plasmid.
Conclude which donors can transfer donor genes: Based on the above, Hfr and F' cells are capable of transferring donor genes to exconjugants, while F⁺ cells primarily transfer the F plasmid itself, and F⁻ cells cannot transfer any genetic material.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugation in Bacteria

Conjugation is a process of genetic transfer in bacteria where one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact. This typically involves a donor cell (F⁺ or Hfr) and a recipient cell (F⁻). The process is crucial for horizontal gene transfer, allowing for genetic diversity and adaptation in bacterial populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Conjugation Overview

F⁺ and Hfr Strains

F⁺ strains contain a fertility factor (F) that allows them to initiate conjugation and transfer genes to F⁻ recipients. Hfr (high frequency of recombination) strains have the F factor integrated into their chromosome, enabling them to transfer chromosomal genes during conjugation. Both types can effectively donate genes to exconjugants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:52
F Factor and Hfr

F' Strains

F' strains are derived from Hfr strains when the F factor excises from the chromosome, sometimes carrying adjacent chromosomal genes with it. These strains can transfer both the F factor and the additional genes to F⁻ recipients during conjugation. This unique capability allows for the transfer of donor genes to exconjugants, making F' strains significant in genetic studies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:52
F Factor and Hfr
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.

Describe the state of the F factor.

696
views
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.

Which of these cells are donors? Which is the recipient?

488
views
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.

Which of these donors can convert exconjugants to a donor state?

771
views
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.

Describe the results of conjugation (i.e., changes in the recipient and the exconjugant) that allow detection of the state of the F factor in a donor strain.

525
views
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.

Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.

584
views
Textbook Question

The flow diagram identifies relationships between bacterial strains in various F factor states. For each of the four arrows in the diagram, provide a description of the events involved in the transition.

610
views