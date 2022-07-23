Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.

Hfr Strain Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)

Hfr A oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade

Hfr B oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his

Hfr C oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton

Hfr D oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton

Hfr E oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str

Identify the overlaps between Hfr strains. Identify the orientations of integrated F factors relative to one another.