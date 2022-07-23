Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 16a

Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.
Hfr Strain   Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)
Hfr A        oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade
Hfr B        oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his
Hfr C        oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton
Hfr D        oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton
Hfr E        oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str
Identify the overlaps between Hfr strains. Identify the orientations of integrated F factors relative to one another.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the gene transfer order for each Hfr strain. Note the sequence of genes transferred starting from oriT for each strain. This will help identify overlaps and shared regions between strains.
Step 2: Compare the gene transfer orders between strains to identify overlapping genes. For example, observe that Hfr A and Hfr C share the sequence 'thr–leu–azi–ton', while Hfr E and Hfr C share 'thi–met–ile'. Document all such overlaps.
Step 3: Use the overlaps to construct a consolidated bacterial chromosome map. Arrange the genes in a linear sequence, ensuring that overlapping regions are aligned correctly. This will help visualize the shared and unique regions of the chromosome.
Step 4: Determine the orientation of the integrated F factors by analyzing the direction of gene transfer. If the gene order in one strain is reversed compared to another, it indicates that the F factor is integrated in the opposite orientation.
Step 5: Summarize the findings by providing a consolidated map of the bacterial chromosome, indicating the gene order and the orientation of the F factors for each strain. Highlight the overlaps and explain how they contribute to the overall map construction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hfr Strains

Hfr (high frequency of recombination) strains are bacterial strains that have the F factor integrated into their chromosomal DNA. This integration allows for the transfer of chromosomal genes during conjugation, leading to genetic recombination. The orientation and site of integration of the F factor can influence the order in which genes are transferred, making Hfr strains valuable for mapping bacterial chromosomes.
F Factor and Hfr

Gene Transfer Order

The order of gene transfer in Hfr strains is determined by the sequence in which genes are located on the bacterial chromosome and the direction of transfer during conjugation. By analyzing the order of gene transfer from different Hfr strains, researchers can deduce the relative positions of genes on the chromosome and construct genetic maps. Overlaps in gene transfer sequences between strains can indicate the proximity of genes to one another.
Mapping Genes

F Factor Orientation

The orientation of the integrated F factor refers to the direction in which the F factor is inserted into the bacterial chromosome. This orientation affects the starting point of gene transfer during conjugation. Different orientations can lead to variations in the gene transfer order, which is crucial for understanding genetic linkage and the construction of chromosome maps in bacterial genetics.
F Factor and Hfr
