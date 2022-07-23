Bacterial DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III perform different functions during DNA replication.
Identify the principal functions of each molecule.
Identify the principal functions of each molecule.
If mutation inactivated DNA polymerase I in a strain of E. coli, would the cell be able to replicate its DNA? If so, what kind of abnormalities would you expect to find in the cell?
If a strain of E. coli acquired a mutation that inactivated DNA polymerase III function, would the cell be able to replicate its DNA? Why or why not?
Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A+G)/(C+T)=1.0
(A+T)/(G+C)=1.0
(A)/(T)=(G)/(C)