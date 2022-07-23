Explain how the Hershey and Chase experiment identified DNA as the hereditary molecule.
DNA Structure and Replication
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Is the bond in part (b) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands that form a double helix. Each strand consists of nucleotides, which are connected by covalent bonds within the strand and noncovalent hydrogen bonds between complementary bases of the two strands.
Analyze the sequence provided: The sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3' represents one strand of DNA. The complementary strand would pair with this sequence through base pairing rules (A pairs with T, and C pairs with G).
Identify the type of bond within the strand: Within a single strand of DNA, the nucleotides are connected by phosphodiester bonds, which are covalent bonds. These bonds link the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of the next nucleotide.
Identify the type of bond between strands: Between the two strands of DNA, the bases form hydrogen bonds, which are noncovalent bonds. For example, adenine (A) forms two hydrogen bonds with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) forms three hydrogen bonds with guanine (G).
Determine the bond in part (b): Based on the context of the question, if part (b) refers to the bond between the strands, it is a noncovalent hydrogen bond. If it refers to the bond within the strand, it is a covalent phosphodiester bond.
Covalent Bonds
Covalent bonds are strong chemical bonds formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. In the context of DNA, covalent bonds link the sugar and phosphate groups of the DNA backbone, creating a stable structure that holds the nucleotides together.
Noncovalent Bonds
Noncovalent bonds are weaker interactions that do not involve the sharing of electrons. In DNA, these include hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs, which stabilize the double helix structure but allow for the strands to separate during processes like replication and transcription.
DNA Structure
DNA is composed of two strands that form a double helix, with each strand made up of nucleotides. The sequence of nucleotides encodes genetic information, while the interactions between covalent and noncovalent bonds maintain the integrity and functionality of the DNA molecule.
