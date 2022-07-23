Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Identify the bond that joins one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand.

1
Understand that DNA is a double-stranded molecule, and the two strands are held together by specific bonds between complementary bases.
Recall that the bond joining one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand is a hydrogen bond. These bonds form between nitrogenous bases of the two strands.
Identify the complementary base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T) via two hydrogen bonds, and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G) via three hydrogen bonds.
Recognize that these hydrogen bonds occur between the nitrogenous bases located on the interior of the DNA double helix, while the sugar-phosphate backbone forms the exterior structure.
Note that the sequence provided (5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3') would pair with its complementary strand (3'-TAGCTGGACTAG-5') through these hydrogen bonds, ensuring the stability of the DNA duplex.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that occur between the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands. In a DNA duplex, adenine pairs with thymine through two hydrogen bonds, while cytosine pairs with guanine through three hydrogen bonds. These bonds are crucial for the stability of the DNA double helix, allowing the strands to separate during processes like replication and transcription.
DNA Structure

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nitrogenous bases pair in DNA. Adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This specific pairing is essential for the accurate replication of DNA and the transmission of genetic information, ensuring that the genetic code is preserved across generations.
DNA Structure

DNA is structured as a double helix, consisting of two antiparallel strands that are held together by base pairs. Each strand is composed of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases. The antiparallel orientation of the strands is critical for replication and transcription, as it allows enzymes to access the genetic information efficiently.
