One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What is the sequence of the other strand in the duplex?
What is the sequence of the other strand in the duplex?
What is the name of the bond that joins one nucleotide to another in the DNA strand?
Is the bond in part (b) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?
What enzymes catalyze the reaction in part (d)?
Identify the bond that joins one strand of a DNA duplex to the other strand.
Is the bond in part (f) a covalent or a noncovalent bond?