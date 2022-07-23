Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 5d

One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
Which chemical groups of nucleotides react to form the bond in part (b)?

Identify the structure of a nucleotide, which consists of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose in DNA), and a nitrogenous base.
Understand that the bond in question is the phosphodiester bond, which links nucleotides together in the DNA backbone.
Recognize that the phosphodiester bond forms between the 3'-hydroxyl (-OH) group of the sugar in one nucleotide and the 5'-phosphate group of the sugar in the adjacent nucleotide.
Visualize the reaction: the 3'-OH group of one nucleotide attacks the phosphate group of the incoming nucleotide, resulting in the release of a water molecule (condensation reaction).
Conclude that the chemical groups involved in forming the bond are the 3'-hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the 5'-phosphate group of the next nucleotide.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA, consist of a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose in DNA), and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). The arrangement of these components is crucial for understanding how nucleotides link together to form DNA strands.
Phosphodiester Bond

Phosphodiester bonds are the covalent linkages that connect the 5' phosphate group of one nucleotide to the 3' hydroxyl group of another. This bond forms the backbone of the DNA strand, allowing for the stability and integrity of the genetic material.
DNA Strand Orientation

DNA strands have directionality, indicated as 5' to 3'. This orientation is essential for understanding how nucleotides are added during DNA replication and transcription, as well as how the strands pair through complementary base pairing, which is vital for the structure of the double helix.
Double Strand Breaks
