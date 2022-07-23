Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 37

The following diagram shows the parental strands of a DNA molecule undergoing replication.
Diagram of DNA replication showing parental strands, daughter strands, polarity, leading and lagging strands, and RNA primers.
Draw the daughter strands present in the replication bubble, indicating:
a. The polarity of daughter strands
b. The leading and lagging strands
c. Okazaki fragments
d. The locations of RNA primers

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the replication bubble. A replication bubble forms when the DNA double helix is unwound by helicase, creating two replication forks. Each fork has a leading strand (synthesized continuously) and a lagging strand (synthesized discontinuously).
Step 2: Identify the polarity of the parental strands. DNA strands are antiparallel, meaning one strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction while the complementary strand runs in the 3' to 5' direction. Use this information to determine the polarity of the daughter strands being synthesized.
Step 3: Determine the leading and lagging strands. The leading strand is synthesized continuously in the 5' to 3' direction toward the replication fork, while the lagging strand is synthesized in short fragments (Okazaki fragments) in the 5' to 3' direction away from the replication fork.
Step 4: Locate the Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand. These fragments are short stretches of DNA synthesized discontinuously. They are later joined together by DNA ligase to form a continuous strand.
Step 5: Indicate the locations of RNA primers. RNA primers are short sequences synthesized by primase to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase. On the lagging strand, each Okazaki fragment begins with an RNA primer, while the leading strand requires only one primer at the start of synthesis.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, resulting in two identical copies. This process occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle and involves unwinding the double helix, synthesizing new strands complementary to the original strands, and ensuring accurate copying through various enzymes.
Leading and Lagging Strands

During DNA replication, the leading strand is synthesized continuously in the direction of the replication fork, while the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments called Okazaki fragments, away from the fork. This difference arises because DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides in a 5' to 3' direction, necessitating a more complex synthesis for the lagging strand.
RNA Primers and Okazaki Fragments

RNA primers are short sequences of RNA that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis, as DNA polymerase cannot initiate synthesis without them. On the lagging strand, multiple RNA primers are laid down to initiate the synthesis of Okazaki fragments, which are later joined together by DNA ligase to form a continuous strand.
