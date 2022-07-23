Skip to main content
You are participating in a study group preparing for an upcoming genetics exam, and one member of the group proposes that each of you draw the structure of two DNA nucleotides joined in a single strand. The figures are drawn and exchanged for correction. You receive the accompanying diagram to correct: What is wrong with the way the nucleotides are joined?

Examine the structure of the two DNA nucleotides in the diagram. Recall that a nucleotide consists of three components: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Check the connection between the two nucleotides. In a DNA strand, nucleotides are joined by a phosphodiester bond, which forms between the 3' hydroxyl (-OH) group of the sugar in one nucleotide and the 5' phosphate group of the sugar in the next nucleotide.
Verify if the 3' hydroxyl group of the first nucleotide is correctly linked to the 5' phosphate group of the second nucleotide. If the bond is missing or incorrectly formed, this is an error.
Ensure that the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone is correct. The backbone should have a 5' to 3' directionality, meaning the first nucleotide's 5' end is free, and the last nucleotide's 3' end is free.
Check for any additional errors, such as mismatched or missing components (e.g., a missing phosphate group, incorrect sugar structure, or nitrogenous base not attached to the correct carbon of the sugar).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Nucleotide Structure

A DNA nucleotide consists of three components: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. The phosphate group connects to the 5' carbon of the sugar, while the nitrogenous base attaches to the 1' carbon. Understanding this structure is crucial for recognizing how nucleotides link together to form DNA strands.
Phosphodiester Bond

Nucleotides in a DNA strand are joined by phosphodiester bonds, which form between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the hydroxyl group on the 3' carbon of the sugar of another nucleotide. This bond creates a sugar-phosphate backbone, essential for the stability and integrity of the DNA structure.
Antiparallel Orientation

DNA strands have an antiparallel orientation, meaning that one strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction while the complementary strand runs in the 3' to 5' direction. This orientation is critical for the proper pairing of nitrogenous bases and for the functioning of enzymes during DNA replication and transcription.
