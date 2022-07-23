Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+C)=(A+T)
Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+C)=(A+T)
Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+A)=(C+T)
List the order in which the following proteins and enzymes are active in E. coli DNA replication: DNA pol I, SSB, ligase, helicase, DNA pol III, and primase.
Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl demonstrated that DNA replication is semiconservative in bacteria. Briefly outline their experiment and its results for two DNA replication cycles, and identify how the alternative models of DNA replication were excluded by the data.
Raymond Rodriguez and colleagues demonstrated conclusively that DNA replication in E. coli is bidirectional. Explain why locating the origin of replication on one side of the circular chromosomes and the terminus of replication on the opposite side of the chromosome supported this conclusion.
Joel Huberman and Arthur Riggs used pulse–chase labeling to examine the replication of DNA in mammalian cells. Briefly describe the Huberman–Riggs experiment, and identify how the results exclude a unidirectional model of DNA replication.