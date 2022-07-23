Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A)/(G)=(T)(C)
Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+T)=(A+C)
(G+C)=(A+T)
List the order in which the following proteins and enzymes are active in E. coli DNA replication: DNA pol I, SSB, ligase, helicase, DNA pol III, and primase.
Two viral genomes are sequenced, and the following percentages of nucleotides are identified:
Genome 1: A=28%, C=22%,G=28%,T=22%
Genome 2: A=22%, C=28%,G=28%,T=22%
Are the DNA molecules in each genome single-stranded or double-stranded?
Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl demonstrated that DNA replication is semiconservative in bacteria. Briefly outline their experiment and its results for two DNA replication cycles, and identify how the alternative models of DNA replication were excluded by the data.