Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 28d
Chapter 8, Problem 28d

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.
Table displaying RNA polymerase mutations and their potential effects, with blank spaces for user input.
Some tRNA is not synthesized.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of the three eukaryotic RNA polymerases: RNA polymerase I synthesizes rRNA (except 5S rRNA), RNA polymerase II synthesizes mRNA and some snRNA, and RNA polymerase III synthesizes tRNA, 5S rRNA, and other small RNAs.
Analyze the mutation effects: If RNA polymerase I is mutated, the synthesis of rRNA (except 5S rRNA) will be disrupted, leading to impaired ribosome assembly and protein synthesis.
Consider RNA polymerase II mutation: A mutation in RNA polymerase II will affect the synthesis of mRNA, which is crucial for protein coding, and some snRNA, which is involved in RNA splicing.
Evaluate RNA polymerase III mutation: A mutation in RNA polymerase III will disrupt the synthesis of tRNA, which is essential for translation, and 5S rRNA, which is part of the ribosome structure.
Match the mutation effects: Based on the problem statement, the disruption of tRNA synthesis suggests a mutation in RNA polymerase III. Additionally, consider the roles of RNA polymerase I and II for other possible effects.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic RNA Polymerases

Eukaryotic cells contain three main types of RNA polymerases: RNA polymerase I (RNA pol I), RNA polymerase II (RNA pol II), and RNA polymerase III (RNA pol III). Each polymerase is responsible for transcribing different types of RNA; RNA pol I synthesizes ribosomal RNA (rRNA), RNA pol II synthesizes messenger RNA (mRNA) and some small nuclear RNAs (snRNA), and RNA pol III synthesizes transfer RNA (tRNA) and other small RNAs. Understanding the specific functions of these polymerases is crucial for predicting the effects of mutations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Mutations and Their Effects

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can affect gene function. Depending on the type and location of the mutation, the effects can range from benign to detrimental, potentially leading to the loss of function of the encoded protein. In the context of RNA polymerases, mutations can disrupt the synthesis of specific RNA types, impacting cellular processes such as protein synthesis and gene regulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect

snRNA and tRNA Synthesis

Small nuclear RNA (snRNA) and transfer RNA (tRNA) are essential components of the cellular machinery. snRNA plays a critical role in RNA splicing, while tRNA is crucial for translating mRNA into proteins. If a mutation affects RNA pol II or RNA pol III, it could lead to insufficient synthesis of snRNA or tRNA, respectively, which would disrupt normal cellular function and protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.

Pre-mRNA does not have introns removed.

432
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.

Some pre-mRNA is not synthesized.

476
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.

Some rRNA is not synthesized.

476
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.

Ribosomal RNA is not processed.

462
views
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.

Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________

Template strand    ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________

Write the polarity of the two DNA strands shown.

505
views
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.

Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________

Template strand    ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________

Give the mRNA transcript sequence and the polarity of the transcript.

419
views