Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders 3rd Edition Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing Problem 28e
Chapter 8, Problem 28e

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.
Ribosomal RNA is not processed.

Step 1: Understand the roles of the three eukaryotic RNA polymerases. RNA polymerase I is responsible for transcribing ribosomal RNA (rRNA), RNA polymerase II transcribes messenger RNA (mRNA) and some small nuclear RNA (snRNA), and RNA polymerase III transcribes transfer RNA (tRNA) and other small RNAs, including some snRNA.
Step 2: Analyze the mutation effects. If RNA polymerase I is mutated, the production of rRNA will be affected, which could lead to issues in ribosome assembly and protein synthesis. This aligns with the statement 'Ribosomal RNA is not processed.'
Step 3: Consider RNA polymerase II mutations. A mutation in RNA polymerase II would disrupt the transcription of mRNA and snRNA, potentially affecting gene expression and RNA splicing processes.
Step 4: Evaluate RNA polymerase III mutations. A mutation in RNA polymerase III would impair the transcription of tRNA and some snRNA, which could affect translation and RNA processing.
Step 5: Match the effects to the mutations. Based on the roles of each RNA polymerase, assign the effects to the corresponding polymerase mutations. For example, 'Ribosomal RNA is not processed' is linked to RNA polymerase I mutation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic RNA Polymerases

Eukaryotic cells contain three main types of RNA polymerases: RNA polymerase I (RNA pol I), RNA polymerase II (RNA pol II), and RNA polymerase III (RNA pol III). Each polymerase is responsible for transcribing different types of RNA; RNA pol I synthesizes ribosomal RNA (rRNA), RNA pol II synthesizes messenger RNA (mRNA) and some small nuclear RNAs (snRNA), and RNA pol III synthesizes transfer RNA (tRNA) and other small RNAs. Understanding the specific functions of these polymerases is crucial for predicting the effects of mutations.
Mutations and Their Effects

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can affect gene function. Depending on the type of mutation (e.g., missense, nonsense, or frameshift), the effects can range from benign to detrimental, potentially altering the protein produced or its function. In the context of RNA polymerases, mutations can lead to improper transcription of RNA, affecting gene expression and cellular function.
snRNA and Its Role

Small nuclear RNA (snRNA) is a class of RNA molecules that play a critical role in the splicing of pre-mRNA in eukaryotic cells. They are components of the spliceosome, the complex responsible for removing introns from pre-mRNA transcripts. Mutations affecting snRNA can disrupt splicing, leading to the production of faulty mRNA and, consequently, dysfunctional proteins, which can have significant implications for cellular processes.
