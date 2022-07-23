Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 29b

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.
Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________
Template strand    ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________
Give the mRNA transcript sequence and the polarity of the transcript.

1
Identify the template strand and the nontemplate strand. The template strand is the strand that RNA polymerase reads to synthesize the mRNA, while the nontemplate strand is complementary to the template strand and identical to the mRNA sequence (except that thymine (T) is replaced with uracil (U) in RNA).
Determine the direction of transcription. Transcription proceeds in the 5' to 3' direction, meaning the RNA polymerase reads the template strand in the 3' to 5' direction.
Write the complementary RNA sequence based on the template strand. Replace each base in the template strand with its complementary RNA base: adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A), cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
Add the polarity to the mRNA sequence. The mRNA sequence will have a 5' end and a 3' end, with the 5' end corresponding to the start of transcription and the 3' end corresponding to the end of the transcript.
Verify the sequence by comparing it to the nontemplate strand. The mRNA sequence should be identical to the nontemplate strand, except that thymine (T) is replaced with uracil (U) in the mRNA.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand, replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U). This process is crucial for gene expression, as it allows the information in DNA to be translated into proteins.
Template and Nontemplate Strands

In DNA, the template strand is the strand that RNA polymerase uses to synthesize mRNA, while the nontemplate strand, also known as the coding strand, has the same sequence as the mRNA (except for T being replaced by U). Understanding which strand serves as the template is essential for determining the correct mRNA sequence and its polarity, as the mRNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
Polarity of RNA Transcript

The polarity of an RNA transcript refers to the directionality of the RNA strand, which is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction. This means that the 5' end of the mRNA corresponds to the start of transcription, while the 3' end is where transcription terminates. Recognizing the polarity is important for understanding how the mRNA will be processed and translated into proteins.
