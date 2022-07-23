Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 29a

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.
Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________
Template strand    ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________
Write the polarity of the two DNA strands shown.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the polarity of the DNA strands. DNA strands are antiparallel, meaning one strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction, while the complementary strand runs in the 3' to 5' direction.
Determine the polarity of the nontemplate strand. The sequence provided for the nontemplate strand is 'TTGCTACGGTCA'. Since transcription starts at the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence, this strand runs from 5' to 3'.
Determine the polarity of the template strand. The sequence provided for the template strand is 'AACGATGCCAGT'. Since the template strand is complementary and antiparallel to the nontemplate strand, it runs from 3' to 5'.
Label the polarity of the nontemplate strand as 5' at the left end and 3' at the right end, based on the direction of the sequence provided.
Label the polarity of the template strand as 3' at the left end and 5' at the right end, ensuring it is antiparallel to the nontemplate strand.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Strands and Polarity

DNA consists of two strands: the template strand and the nontemplate (or coding) strand. Each strand has a directionality, referred to as polarity, which is indicated by the 5' to 3' ends. The template strand runs in the 3' to 5' direction, while the nontemplate strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction. Understanding this polarity is crucial for transcription, as RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA in the 5' to 3' direction using the template strand.
Transcription Process

Transcription is the process by which RNA is synthesized from a DNA template. In this process, RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of the gene and unwinds the DNA strands. It then reads the template strand in the 3' to 5' direction, synthesizing a complementary RNA strand in the 5' to 3' direction. Recognizing the roles of the template and nontemplate strands is essential for understanding how genetic information is transcribed into RNA.
Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). During transcription, the base pairing rules also apply, but uracil (U) replaces thymine in RNA, pairing with adenine. Familiarity with these rules is vital for determining the sequence of the RNA transcript based on the DNA template strand.
