Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.
Some rRNA is not synthesized.
Some rRNA is not synthesized.
Some tRNA is not synthesized.
Ribosomal RNA is not processed.
The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.
Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________
Template strand ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________
Give the mRNA transcript sequence and the polarity of the transcript.
Assuming the sequence shown is part of a bacterial gene, draw the approximate positions of the promoter sequence and the termination sequence.
Assuming the sequence shown is part of a bacterial gene, what consensus sequence(s) would you expect to identify in the promoter?