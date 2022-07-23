Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 2

In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.

Identify the three main processes that modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA: capping, polyadenylation, and splicing.
Describe the capping process: A 7-methylguanylate cap is added to the 5' end of the pre-mRNA, which protects the mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding during translation.
Explain polyadenylation: A poly-A tail, consisting of a long chain of adenine nucleotides, is added to the 3' end of the pre-mRNA, enhancing the stability of the mRNA and facilitating its export from the nucleus.
Discuss splicing: Introns, or non-coding regions, are removed from the pre-mRNA, and exons, or coding regions, are joined together to form a continuous coding sequence.
Summarize how these modifications prepare the pre-mRNA for translation into a protein by stabilizing the mRNA and ensuring it is properly processed and functional.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capping

Capping is the addition of a modified guanine nucleotide to the 5' end of the pre-mRNA transcript. This cap protects the mRNA from degradation, assists in ribosome binding during translation, and plays a role in the export of the mRNA from the nucleus.
Polyadenylation

Polyadenylation involves the addition of a poly(A) tail, a sequence of adenine nucleotides, to the 3' end of the pre-mRNA. This modification enhances the stability of the mRNA, facilitates its export from the nucleus, and is crucial for translation initiation.
Splicing

Splicing is the process of removing non-coding sequences, known as introns, from the pre-mRNA and joining the coding sequences, called exons. This modification is essential for producing a mature mRNA that can be translated into a functional protein, allowing for the expression of specific genes.
