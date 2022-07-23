Textbook Question
What is a gene?
1088
views
What is a gene?
Why are genes for rRNA and tRNA considered to be genes even though they do not produce polypeptides?
Answer these questions concerning promoters. What role do promoters play in transcription?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?