Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 3
Chapter 8, Problem 3

Answer these questions concerning promoters. What role do promoters play in transcription?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Promoters are DNA sequences located upstream of the transcription start site of a gene.
They serve as binding sites for RNA polymerase and transcription factors, which are essential for initiating transcription.
Promoters help determine the exact location where transcription begins, ensuring that the correct segment of DNA is transcribed into RNA.
They can influence the frequency of transcription initiation, thus playing a role in regulating gene expression levels.
Promoters often contain specific sequences, such as the TATA box, which are recognized by transcription machinery to facilitate the binding process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Promoters

Promoters are specific DNA sequences located upstream of a gene that serve as binding sites for RNA polymerase and transcription factors. They are crucial for initiating the transcription process, as they determine where and when a gene is expressed. The strength and type of promoter can influence the level of gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:34
Bacteriophage Regulation

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process involves the unwinding of the DNA double helix and the synthesis of a complementary RNA strand by RNA polymerase. Transcription is the first step in gene expression, leading to the production of proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Transcription Factors

Transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences, including promoters, to regulate the transcription of genes. They can act as activators or repressors, influencing the recruitment of RNA polymerase and the overall rate of transcription. The interaction between transcription factors and promoters is essential for precise control of gene expression in response to cellular signals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is a gene?

1088
views
Textbook Question

Why are genes for rRNA and tRNA considered to be genes even though they do not produce polypeptides?

634
views
Textbook Question

In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.

570
views
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?

816
views
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?

572
views
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.

565
views