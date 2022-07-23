Textbook Question
What is a gene?
Why are genes for rRNA and tRNA considered to be genes even though they do not produce polypeptides?
In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.