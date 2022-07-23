Textbook Question
Why are genes for rRNA and tRNA considered to be genes even though they do not produce polypeptides?
In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.
Answer these questions concerning promoters. What role do promoters play in transcription?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?