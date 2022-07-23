In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?
Key Concepts
Promoter Structure
Consensus Sequences
Transcription Factors
Answer these questions concerning promoters. What role do promoters play in transcription?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.