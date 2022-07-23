Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 25b

The accompanying illustration shows a portion of a gene undergoing transcription. The template and coding strands for the gene are labeled, and a segment of DNA sequence is given.
Illustration of a gene's transcription, showing coding and template strands with RNA polymerase direction indicated.
For this gene segment indicate the direction in which RNA polymerase moves as it transcribes this gene.

1
Examine the provided illustration to identify the orientation of the template strand and the coding strand. The template strand is the one used by RNA polymerase to synthesize RNA, while the coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except thymine is replaced by uracil).
Determine the 5' to 3' directionality of both the template and coding strands. DNA strands are antiparallel, meaning the 5' end of one strand aligns with the 3' end of the other.
Recall that RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA in the 5' to 3' direction. This means it reads the template strand in the 3' to 5' direction.
Using the orientation of the template strand (3' to 5'), deduce the direction in which RNA polymerase moves along the DNA during transcription.
Confirm your conclusion by checking the sequence of the RNA being synthesized. The RNA sequence should complement the template strand and match the coding strand (with uracil replacing thymine).

Transcription Process

Transcription is the process by which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template. During this process, the enzyme reads the DNA sequence and constructs a complementary RNA strand. This occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and is essential for gene expression, as it converts genetic information from DNA into a form that can be translated into proteins.
mRNA Processing

Directionality of RNA Synthesis

RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA in a 5' to 3' direction, meaning it adds nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing RNA strand. This directionality is crucial because it determines how the RNA strand is built and how it will eventually be translated into proteins. Understanding this directionality helps clarify how the RNA polymerase interacts with the DNA template strand.
RNA

Template and Coding Strands

In transcription, the DNA double helix consists of two strands: the template strand and the coding strand. The template strand is the one that RNA polymerase reads to synthesize RNA, while the coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except for uracil replacing thymine). Recognizing which strand serves as the template is essential for determining the direction of RNA polymerase movement during transcription.
The Genetic Code
