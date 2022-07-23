Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 25c
Chapter 8, Problem 25c

The accompanying illustration shows a portion of a gene undergoing transcription. The template and coding strands for the gene are labeled, and a segment of DNA sequence is given.
Illustration of DNA transcription showing coding and template strands with labeled sequences.
For this gene segment, write the polarity and sequence [TIP 1] of the RNA transcript from the DNA sequence given.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the template strand and the coding strand from the given DNA sequence. The template strand is the strand that RNA polymerase reads to synthesize RNA, while the coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except thymine is replaced with uracil in RNA).
Determine the polarity (5' to 3' direction) of the template strand. RNA synthesis occurs in the 5' to 3' direction, so the RNA transcript will be complementary to the template strand and antiparallel in polarity.
Using base-pairing rules, transcribe the RNA sequence from the template strand. Replace adenine (A) in the DNA template with uracil (U) in RNA, thymine (T) with adenine (A), cytosine (C) with guanine (G), and guanine (G) with cytosine (C).
Write the RNA sequence with its polarity explicitly labeled (e.g., 5' to 3'). Ensure that the sequence is written in the correct direction, starting from the 5' end.
Double-check the RNA sequence by comparing it to the coding strand of DNA. The RNA sequence should match the coding strand (except for the replacement of thymine with uracil) and have the correct polarity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information encoded in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand, following base-pairing rules where adenine pairs with uracil (instead of thymine) and cytosine pairs with guanine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Polarity of Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA, have directionality, often referred to as polarity. The two ends of a nucleic acid strand are designated as the 5' (five-prime) and 3' (three-prime) ends, indicating the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone. RNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction, meaning that nucleotides are added to the 3' end of the growing RNA strand.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair with each other during the processes of DNA replication and transcription. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. However, during transcription, uracil replaces thymine in RNA, so adenine in the DNA template pairs with uracil in the RNA transcript, while cytosine still pairs with guanine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A full-length eukaryotic gene is inserted into a bacterial chromosome. The gene contains a complete promoter sequence and a functional polyadenylation sequence, and it has wild-type nucleotides throughout the transcribed region. However, the gene fails to produce a functional protein. What changes would you recommend to permit expression of this eukaryotic gene in a bacterial cell?

379
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying illustration shows a portion of a gene undergoing transcription. The template and coding strands for the gene are labeled, and a segment of DNA sequence is given.

For this gene segment, superimpose a drawing of RNA polymerase as it nears the end of transcription of the DNA sequence.

734
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying illustration shows a portion of a gene undergoing transcription. The template and coding strands for the gene are labeled, and a segment of DNA sequence is given.

For this gene segment indicate the direction in which RNA polymerase moves as it transcribes this gene.

579
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying illustration shows a portion of a gene undergoing transcription. The template and coding strands for the gene are labeled, and a segment of DNA sequence is given.

For this gene segment identify the direction in which the promoter [TIP 2] for this gene is located.

715
views
Textbook Question

DNA footprint protection is a method that determines whether proteins bind to a specific sample of DNA and thus protect part of the DNA from random enzymatic cleavage by DNase I. A 400-bp segment of cloned DNA is thought to contain a promoter. The cloned DNA is analyzed by DNA footprinting to help determine if it has the capacity to act as a promoter sequence. The accompanying gel has two lanes, each containing the cloned 400-bp DNA fragment treated with DNase I to randomly cleave unprotected DNA. Lane 1 is cloned DNA that was mixed with RNA polymerase II and several TFII transcription factors before exposure to DNase I. Lane 2 contains cloned DNA that was exposed only to DNase I. RNA pol II and TFIIs were not mixed with that DNA before adding DNase I. Explain why this gel provides evidence that the cloned DNA may act as a promoter sequence.

802
views
Textbook Question

DNA footprint protection is a method that determines whether proteins bind to a specific sample of DNA and thus protect part of the DNA from random enzymatic cleavage by DNase I. A 400-bp segment of cloned DNA is thought to contain a promoter. The cloned DNA is analyzed by DNA footprinting to help determine if it has the capacity to act as a promoter sequence. The accompanying gel has two lanes, each containing the cloned 400-bp DNA fragment treated with DNase I to randomly cleave unprotected DNA. Lane 1 is cloned DNA that was mixed with RNA polymerase II and several TFII transcription factors before exposure to DNase I. Lane 2 contains cloned DNA that was exposed only to DNase I. RNA pol II and TFIIs were not mixed with that DNA before adding DNase I. Approximately what length is the DNA region protected by RNA pol II and TFIIs?

707
views